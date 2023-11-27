Featured Categories
Visit The World’s Skinniest Hotel, Which Just Opened in Indonesia

Salatiga, in Central Java, Indonesia is home to verdant hills and the stunning Mount Merbabu volcano. It’s also now home to PituRooms Hotel, which is designated as the world’s skinniest hotel.

The small lot that the hotel sits on went unused by developers, until creative planning and design brought the hotel to life. At just 2.9 meters, or 9 feet wide, the thin layout goes up nearly 60 feet, and features a unique, design-centric layout throughout.

And despite the extremely small width, the hotel maximizes the space well, with rooms that are cozy without feeling cramped or overly tight.

The owner and designer of the hotel wasn’t looking to break a world record with the design, but more so create buzz around his hometown, and showcase creative solutions to unique challenges.

“I want people to experience Salatiga in a new way,” Indra tells CNN. “I own, designed and operate PituRooms with my own team. It has become my new platform to generate a new type of tourism which involves local communities.”

The unique hotel has a tiny footprint, and is only 9 feet wide at its widest.

It features an elegant restaurant on its roof, along with greenery, and views of the volcano on the horizon.

With a terra cotta color, the Pitu hotel stands out from its neighbors.

You can see the tall skinny hotel on the left, with great views of Salatiga’s scenery.

The rooms have a linear quality to them, but feel larger than their 9 foot width implies.

The interiors of the rooms are pleasant and modern.

The staff of the Pitu Rooms hotel waiting to greet guests.

 

If you’ve been to this part of Indonesia, let us know!

 

For even more skinny, check out the world’s skinniest apartment that went up for sale recently.

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day.

