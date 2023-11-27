Featured Categories
The Skye is a Futuristic Multi-Terrain EV

There’s been a trend of former star car designers starting their own car companies.

Recently, Henrik Fisker remade the Fisker brand into an all-electric brand, with his own designs as the star products.

Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum is looking to do the same, with Callum, a brand that also will be dedicated to unique, all-electric vehicles.

The first of these is the Skye, a radical-looking all-terrain vehicle that resembles a dune buggy meant for the red sands of Mars.

Futuristic in its profile and design language, the Skye is a two-door with enormous wheels, and an attitude that makes it feel ready to jump off-road onto the trails.

With a 2+2 configuration, the Skye looks like an adventurous new option for all-electric off roading, as well as on roading.

The Callum Skye is still in concept mode, but we can expect it on (and off) the roads in the next 2-3 years.

From the Callum website:

 

“CALLUM SKYE, a high-performance multi-terrain electric vehicle, created for discerning owners seeking extraordinary on- and off-road adventures.

CALLUM SKYE’s occupants are fully enclosed in a comfortable, refined cabin environment with a purposeful 2+2 layout. Its sophisticated design results in a commanding yet elegant sculpted form, focused on its rugged practical capabilities and off-road prowess.

Designed and engineered to be exhilarating and rewarding on-road, the all-electric, all-wheel-drive CALLUM SKYE is exceedingly capable off-road, underpinned by a durable technical specification at its core.”

“THE EXTERIOR FEATURES A STRIKING ACCENT LOOP, INTERSECTED BY A STRONG HORIZONTAL STRUCTURE, FLANKED BY ORGANIC FORMS FRONT AND REAR. IT IS PARED DOWN TO A LEVEL OF NECESSITY AND UNDERSTATEMENT.

AT THE HEART OF ITS STORY IS ITS PERFORMANCE, STYLE AND CAPABILITY, AND A DESIGN INTEGRAL TO THE ENGINEERING ELEMENTS.

FOR EXAMPLE, THE LOWER SECTION OF THE DOORS HAVE BEAUTIFULLY INTEGRATED GLASS, OFFERING OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY IN ALL CONDITIONS. I BELIEVE THE CALLUM SKYE IS UNIQUE IN CONCEPT AND PRESENCE IN THE MARKET.”

-CEO and Design lead Ian Callum. 

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day.

