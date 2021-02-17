London’s Famous Skinniest Apartment Goes Up For Sale

Billed as the thinnest apartment in all of England, this 2 bedroom home in London is on the market, boasting five levels and a whopping 6 feet of width.
Featuring a roofed terrace, landscaped garden, period parquet floors and more, it’s surprisingly charming and livable considering the extreme skinniness.
The listing refers to the way the house feels yacht-like in its layout, versus cramped and claustrophobic, like it appears at first glance. It sure would be a conversation starter…
Available through Winkworth for £950,000.
One Comment
Ace!
Rather the Tardis once one sees inside!
Ah, just noticed the price 🙁 🙂