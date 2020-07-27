Visual Sounds of the Amazon

This mesmerizing art is the work of Australian artist Andy Thomas and shows us what the sounds of the Amazon rainforest would look like.

Combining nature, science, and technology, Thomas helps to give a sense of what the birdsong and others sounds might look like if they were turned into visuals. Via Colossal:

Humans are changing the biodiversity of the natural world and gradually replacing it with digitized versions, like echoes of the past. I am fascinated with the idea of generating digital art that references the beauty and complexity of nature. I hope this piece will encourage people to research the many amazing varieties of birds that call the Amazon home, and remind us of how fragile and important this place is to us all.