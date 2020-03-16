Wedged Wondercars – Supercar Concepts from the 1960s and 70s

March 16, 2020 0 Comments

This series entitled Wedged Wonders by Docubyte, features some of the most thrilling and yes – wedge shaped concept cars of the late 1960s and 70s. Italian in origin, they showcase a wild and futuristic form that makes us happy. The expressiveness and boldly raked hoodlines make them stand out, even by today’s standards. Docubyte pairs these rare beauties with matching background colors, giving them a pop-design sensibility. Really fun work. Via DesignBoom:

Alfa Romeo Carabo

Ferrari 512S Modulo

Lancia Stratos Zero

Ferrari Rainbow

Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupe Speciale

Autobianchi Runabout

Alfa Romeo Cuneo

Alfa Romeo Navajo

