Wick LED Candle is a Beautiful Throwback Lamp

Having seen our share of movies set in the 19th century, we were familiar with the oil lamps that were carried room to room, bringing light wherever they went.

Wick is a 21st century version of this concept, a thoroughly modern LED candle lamp that brings a sense of joy to the room that it lights up.

Using a rechargeable battery, the lamp shines beautifully for long periods of time, able to give off a warm and inviting light wherever you need it.

The range of metal finishes include brass, graphite, black, and white, and are being joined by a shorter Wick S form factor, which is similar but less tall.

The handle ring provides a familiar yet throwback carrying experience, and Wick has a nice weight to it, feeling sturdy and well balanced in the hand.

Near the top of the Wick’s stem is a touch sensor that allows for three different brightness levels, plus a candle mode, which gives off a soft, flickering light.

The modes are surprisingly differentiated, with the brightest setting feeling far more room-filling than the lowest setting. For us, the candle-effect is our favorite, giving off a soft and pulsating glow that feels organic while still adding ambience to even a large space.

Made by Graypants, which has a diverse line of unique lighting, Wick feels like a perfect addition. It comes in high-quality, eco-friendly packaging, and feels premium from the moment you take it out of the tubular container.

We appreciate the many finishes that are offered, and think they all offer a timeless beauty that feel appreciative of the old, while offering the benefits of modern technology.

 

We opted for the Graphite finish on our Wick lamp, and are happy with the color and finish, which feels very well made and detailed.

 

With a simple touch of the stem, the Wick’s light intensity can be changed, from a soft glow to a bright light, and even a candle-like setting.

Easy to hold and offering a long-lasting battery, Wick feels like the right balance of practicality and good design.

Available from $139 from Graypants.

