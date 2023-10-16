Beautiful Long Exposure of Snaking Train in the Canadian Rockies

We love the way this red train streaks through the wintry Canadian landscapes. Captured in painstaking long exposure at just the right time, photographer Brian Donovan created an iconic image that is representative of the pristine beauty of the Canadian rockies.

Below you can read about the efforts that went into taking this image.

Image © Copyright Brian Donovan

Via Colossal:

“After spending a week photographing various areas of the Canadian Rockies, photographer Brian Donovan decided he wanted to focus on getting some interesting train shots against the wintry backdrop. Donovan shared that over the course of two days he endured nearly 13 hours of sitting by the train tracks, where he saw only 6 trains coming from the wrong (less scenic) direction. As the weather rapidly changed from better to worse a final train came roaring around the bend. Donovan quickly setup and captured the engine as it neared and then adjusted for a long exposure of the boxcars rushing by. The train was loaded with several long segments of different colored boxcars, each giving the shot a unique feel, but the red boxcars instantly stood out, resulting in the amazing image you see here.”

Like this: Like Loading...