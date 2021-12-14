Wondrous Whisky Worlds

Is that the 6th moon of Saturn, Enceladus? Nope, it’s just a remnant from a night of drinking.

Phoenix-based photographer Ernie Button’s series looks like a collection of alien worlds, lit against a starry backdrop. In actuality, it’s the remnants from the bottom of a scotch glass, the dried remains creating strange and unique ‘footprints’ in the vessel. Discovered while doing the dishes after a night of drinking, Button found that the fine lines at the bottom of the glass were always unique, and began photographing them in dramatic light, creating a series that’s out of this world. And probably pretty fun to make, if you’re a fan of scotch. Via My Modern Met: