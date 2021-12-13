Fantastical Paper Window Display by Zim & Zou

Known for their elaborate and fanciful paper displays, Zim & Zou have created another showstopper for an Hermés store in Tokyo.

Entitled Journey of a Lifetime, the window display is full of artistic touches of an old timey astronaut, with a myriad of knobs and switches, all in their trademark vibrant tones.

It’s clear a lot of creativity and love went into the design, and probably a lot of paper cuts along the way. Via Colossal:

“In this artwork titled “Journey of a Lifetime”, the French artists Zim & Zou illustrates the concept of how we ourselves are the heroes of our own odyssey. The spaceship’s cockpit, both complex and mysterious, is a metaphor for life and the choices we must make.”