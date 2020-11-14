2020’s Weather Photography of the Year Doesn’t Disappoint

The Royal Meteorological Society(RMetS) Weather Photographer of the Year contest is now in its 5th year, and has some amazing entrants that show us 2020 wasn’t just about a raging global pandemic.
Indeed, Mother Nature, combined with a rapidly warming planet has resulted in record storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires this year. Check out some of the impressive photos below, from photographers the world over.
“Blizzard”. The winning shot of a snowstorm in New York City. (Photo by Rudolf Sulgan/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Frosty Bison”. Shot in Yellowstone national park, where winter temperatures range from –20 to –50C. (Photo by Laura Hedian/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“El Chaltén”. A rare flying saucer-shaped cloud known as a lenticular appears over a rock formation in Argentina. (Photo by Francisco Javier Negroni Rodriguez/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“A Thirsty Earth”. A drone shot captures villagers crossing drought-stricken fields in Bangladesh. (Photo by Abdul Momin/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“A Predawn Thunderstorm Over El Paso”. A storm breaks over the desert and downtown area of the Texan city. (Photo by Lori Grace Bailey/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Dam Wet”. Water cascades down the 21-metre high dam wall at Wet Sleddale in Cumbria.. (Photo by Andrew McCaren/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Mammatus Outbreak”. Mammatus are a type of cloud that appear in association with strong thunderstorms. These loomed over Frankfurt am Main in Germany. (Photo by Boris Jordan/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Baikal Treasure”. This shot of snow hummocks with the ice backlit by the midday sun at Lake Baikal in Siberia was voted the public’s favourite. (Photo by Alexey Trofimov/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“The Red Terror”. An incredible tornado sweeps across rural Colorado. (Photo by Tori Jane Ostberg/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Tea Hills”. Early-morning mist over the tea hills of Phu Tho province in Vietnam. (Photo by Vu Trung Huan/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Trees & Fog”. Frosted trees in front of a bank of fog, in a bitterly cold landscape near Broomfield, Colorado. (Photo by Preston Stoll/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)
“Frozen Life”. The winner in the Young Photographer category was this image of a leaf frozen in ice in Russia. (Photo by Kolesnik Stephanie Sergeevna/Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year Awards)