The Hyperloop Transportation System Has Its First Human Trials

The Hyperloop is an ambitious transportation system that eventually proposes to whisk humans across the land in excess of 700 miles per hour. The vacuum-like tubes that make the system possible could revolutionize human transport, potentially leap-frogging high speed rail in some countries, and cutting down travel time between cities dramatically. In addition to being faster than even air travel, the Hyperloop systems aim to be cleaner and more sustainable as well.

At least seven companies are actively pursuing the technology, with Virgin Hyperloop One being one of the most prominent and well funded.

This week, they had their first human test of the system, albeit in a much slower and smaller test environment than future systems might be.

The successful test will lead to further advancements and buildout of hyperloop systems, with the goal being nationwide networks deployed in the next decade. Exciting progress indeed.