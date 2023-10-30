A 1400 Year Old Gingko Tree That Rains Down an Ocean of Yellow Leaves

Located in China’s Zhongnan Mountains, this astounding gingko tree has been standing for well over 1400 years. It has a huge canopy that creates an eruption of vibrant yellow leaves in autumn, raining down a massive carpet that transforms the ground.

Within the walls of the Gu Guanyin Buddhist Temple, the tree adds has a special zen quality to it throughout the seasons, but particularly in fall, where it commands reverence for nature.

Another example of how trees are magical.

