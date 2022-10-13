Some of the Most Amazing Trees From Around the World

There are more than 60,000 species of trees in the world. They range from diminutive to absolutely colossal. Their unique forms and shapes are incredibly varied, and they inspire us, and our love for the planet. Here are a collection of remarkable trees, from marvelous to strange, throughout the world.

Dragonblood Trees, Yemen

“The Dragonblood tree earned its fearsome name due to its crimson red sap, which is used as a dye and was used as a violin varnish, an alchemical ingredient, and a folk remedy for various ailments.” (Image credits: Csilla Zelko)

144-Year-Old Wisteria In Japan

Image credits: tungnam.com.hk

“At 1,990 square meters (about half an acre), this huge wisteria is the largest of its kind in Japan. Read more about it here.” (Image credits: y-fu)

Magical Baobab tree at twilight

Baobab trees are native to Africa and Australia, and have some of the most distinctive forms anywhere. This remarkable tree is thousands of years old, in Tanzania. Photograph by Christopher Wilson.

Enormous Cypress tree in Mexico

Montezuma Cypress, Santa María Del Tule, Mexico. A giant cypress 119 feet in circumference, this huge tree has a huge following in Mexico, an entire highway was re-routed to protect it.

Rainbow Eucalyptus In Kauai, Hawaii

Image credits: jwilsonnorton

Massive Rhododendron in the Pacific Northwest

“This huge 125-year-old Rhododendron is technically not a tree – most are considered to be shrubs. You can find out more about it here.” (Image credits: reddit)

Massive Coastal Redwoods in Northern California



The tallest trees on planet Earth. They have entire ecosystems high up in their canopies. These massive trees are so large and tall that their branches host mats of soil that can support birds, insects, salamanders, and mammals. There are even other trees growing out of upper branches of the redwoods, some as large as 40 feet tall themselves.

Wind-Swept Trees In New Zealand

“These trees on Slope Point, the southern tip of New Zealand, grow at an angle because they’re constantly buffeted by extreme antarctic winds. Find out more here.” (Image credits: Seabird Nz)

Beautiful Japanese Maple In Portland, Oregon



Portland’s Japanese Garden is considered the best in the world outside of Japan, and has a striking collection of Japanese Maples, which are remarkable in the fall.

The President, Third-Largest Giant Sequoia Tree In The World, California

“President, located in Sequoia National Park in California, stands 241 ft (73m) tall and has a ground circumference of 93 ft (28m). It is the third largest giant sequoia in the world (second if you count its branches in addition to its trunk).” (Image credits: Michael Nichols)