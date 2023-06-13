The Zen of a Mossy Forest Floor

If you’re here wondering where the posts about moss and or fog are, we won’t hold you up any longer.

We often find a walk in the peaceful woods will do wonders to clear your mind, lower your blood pressure, and generally improve your wellbeing.

The woods we love best are the ones that feel sturdy and wise, ones left to their own devices, able to slowly evolve into places of zen peacefulness.

Moss is a great indicator of this, in the way it slowly envelops fallen trees and boulders in a furry blanket.

Below are a collection of lovely forest photographs, many of them featuring delightful mushrooms sprouting from the mossy floor. Thanks to the photographers at Unsplash for sharing their images. See more here.