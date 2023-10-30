Seeing Tokyo Through Its Vibrant Nightlife

Tokyo has long been known for the impressive way its skyline lights up at night, the mega-city always buzzing and vibrating with electricity.

Despite the millions of inhabitants, Tokyo is known to persist cleanly and quietly, its neon and lights never-ending.

Hosokawa Ryohei has a beautiful series that captures this energy and movement, plus all of the vibrancy of the Japanese city.

We’ve only spent a handful of days in Tokyo, but we can attest to the light and color that is captured here.

Photograph © Copyright Hosokawa Ryohei.

