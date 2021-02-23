A Huge 139 Year Old Victorian Home Was Moved in San Francisco

Moving just 7 city blocks in downtown San Francisco, this huge old Victorian home was quite the undertaking. Weeks of planning, moving of parking meters and street signs, and a very, very good driver were required to navigate the narrow streets of this hilly city.

At more than 80 feet long, the house was moved to make way for more than 48 apartments to be built on its site. The moving costs alone were more than $400,000, and became quite the spectacle, with hundreds of people lining the streets to watch the home slowly move down the street.

Check out this time-lapse video of the ordeal.