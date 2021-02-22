Vibrant Upcycled Glass Plates

We love the vibrant personality of these upcycled glass plates. The work of Fabien Cappello, they’re made using glass offcuts that are fused together, a technique that lends a beautifully unique and tactile feeling to them.

Made for the product company Hem, these one-of-a-kind plates are entirely hand made, and charmingly bright and colorful. They also take advantage of scraps that would otherwise be thrown away, reducing waste in a creative way. Highly limited, they’re available for sale from $649.