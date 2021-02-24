Beckoning Path, a Fabulous Home Designed by Jens Quistgaard

If you aren’t familiar with the architecture of Jens Quistgaard, that’s ok. He was much better known as a product designer, leading design work at Dansk for many years. There he created some iconic homeware pieces that defined some of the mid century modern movement.

The Danish designer does have a few houses to his name, however, and one of them was recently restored. It’s called Beckoning Path, and it’s an architectural gem. Recently restored by BarlisWedlick, the home is now a private wellness retreat, located in Armonk, New York.

The home’s stunning profile has twelve peaks clad in copper, dramatic timber framing, and a serene meditative quality that is rare in the architectural world.

The renovation builds on the home’s quality, restoring key elements and adding a swimming pool and bedrooms, while maintaining the minimalism that makes it feel like a true retreat.

Danish modernism is clearly evident in the lines of the home, and the way the interior blends smoothly with the landscaped exterior. This is definitely a special property, and we hope to be able to visit it someday.

Beautiful photography by Peter Aaron.

