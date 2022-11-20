Adorable Mini Meals by Mahnaz Miryani

Tehran-based artist Mahnaz Miryani has a knack for creating miniature, realistic versions of delicious meals and foods, from buttery croissants to toast on eggs, to even a homey apple pie.

We’ve always enjoyed a good miniature, which combines artistry with storytelling, creating tiny moments that inspire awe and joy.

The details on Miryani’s work is really impressive. The cracked eggs shells, crinkled lettuce leaves, and even the dripping syrup on the waffles are impeccably crafted.

