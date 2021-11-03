More Great Miniatures from Tatsuya Tanaka

It’s impossible not to be charmed by Tatsuya Tanaka and his clever miniatures. We’re even more amazed that the work is so prolific, with hundreds of scenes in his catalog. Tanaka even 3D prints many elements of his work, like the figures, which are hand painted and arranged to interact with ordinary objects.

In some of his latest work, we see face masks playing a bigger role, a reminder of our collective pandemic experience. His Instagram has over 3 million followers, where he showcases his newest projects.

Take a look at some of the most recent miniature scenes below, as well as a behind-the-scenes look of them being created. Via Trendland: