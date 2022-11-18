Fall Food Moments Brought to Life with Cinemagraphs

Food artist Daria Khoroshavina has made a name for herself creating intimate and memorable moments that revolve around the kitchen, food, and lifestyle. Her moniker, Kitchen Ghosts, is an apt one.

Creating magical looping animations that feature bubbling pots, floating spoons, and powder sugar-dusted desserts, the images look as if they’re embodied by ghosts, quietly cooking in the background.

Her work is so novel and well done, it elevates the art of animated GIFs. Her refined little moments are beautifully staged and choreographed, harkening back to a different era.

Below are some of her latest collection.

Images used with artist’s permission.