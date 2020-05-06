Aerial Photos Show Thousands of Grounded Airplanes

The Coronavirus has reduced air travel by up to 96% over the last month, as people shelter in place, or are limited in their travel options.

This has meant all of the planes that normally fill the sky have to be parked on the tarmac, and there a lot of them. Photographer Andy Luten captured images of thousands of aircraft strategically parked at airports across the country, neatly arranged in rows. All of these airplanes need maintenance to keep the engines clean, and keep things in working order.

This has caused a big drop in air pollution worldwide, especially along well-traveled corridors. Via PetaPixel, it’s a fascinating sign of the times.