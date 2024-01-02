Featured Categories
Alexander Girard’s Charming Wooden Figures

These charming, timeless wooden figures have been around for decades, but are seeing a resurgence due to their fun and quirky nature. Originally created by architect Alexander Girard for his own Sante Fe home, the figures have been sold for decades, adding delightful ambience and character to a home.

We recently came across them at an art museum shop, and were struck by their eccentric nature.

Available on the Museum of Modern Art Shop, the figures are hand painted and  sold individually, and come packed in their own wooden box. From $180.

 

 

“Alexander Girard’s interest in folk art led him to create a collection of Wooden Dolls (1963) for his own Santa Fe home. The painted surfaces of these semi-abstract, sculptural figures show aesthetic elements from Central America, Eastern Europe, and Italy.”

 

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

