Andy Goldsworthy Fall Leaves

When fall colors are nearly at their peak, we would feel amiss if we didn’t honor some of the gorgeous leaf art that Andy Goldsworthy has created over the years. Below are some of the gorgeous nature arrangements from him, as well as some lookalike art, also painstakingly created and beautiful. Nature’s beauty is all around us. Take a walk, embrace your inner artist, and see what you can come up with. You may not have the patience of an artist like Goldsworthy, but even a few minutes in the forest can do wonders for the mind.