When fall colors are nearly at their peak, we would feel amiss if we didn’t honor some of the gorgeous leaf art that Andy Goldsworthy has created over the years. Below are some of the gorgeous nature arrangements from him, as well as some lookalike art, also painstakingly created and beautiful. Nature’s beauty is all around us. Take a walk, embrace your inner artist, and see what you can come up with. You may not have the patience of an artist like Goldsworthy, but even a few minutes in the forest can do wonders for the mind.
6 Comments
[…] is fleeting, most of it lasting just mere minutes before being washed or blown away. We’ve posted about him before, and his work lingers in the mind far longer than it lasts in nature. Some of his work melts, some […]
[…] found a special Land Art activity being set up for families. Based on the work of such artists as Andy Goldsworthy, we were encouraged to collect natural materials to make our own “art”. Our results were […]
These are truly magnificent. I love his work and we have a number of his installations in San Francisco. It find it inspiring to photograph.
hi im jude the cannon
[…] via Andy Goldsworthy Fall Leaves — Moss & Fog […]
Amazing! This totally satisfies my autumn cravings for colors and textures!