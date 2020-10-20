Leave it to The Flaming Lips to Perform a Pandemic Concert With Everyone in Plastic Bubbles

The Flaming Lips are no strangers to adding performance art to their live concerts, whether it’s dressing up in animal costumes, or marching thousands of skeletons through the streets. So it’s unsurprising yet beautifully charming to see them respond to our global pandemic with another unique performance.

The band recently held a show where the entire band an every audience member was enclosed in their own plastic bubble, creating a safe (and hilarious) way to rock out, without spreading coronavirus. Set in a venue that holds 3,500 people, the band played to a mere 100 audience members, each in their own protective, rock out bubble. For those of you missing live music, this should give you hope.

Awesome.