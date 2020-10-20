Little Peek, a Charming and Beautiful Home in Maine

Little Peek is the name of a charming and beautifully designed home in Maine. Full of unpretentious style and some really unique architectural details, it’s the work of Berman Horn Studio.

We appreciate the restraint put into the aesthetic, versus many architect-designed beach homes that are over the top and feel stuffy or unlivable.

From the Berman Horn:

The house is a contemporary reinterpretation of the New England connected farmhouse. Organized as a long bar that faces the water to the west, the Camden Hills to the north and untouched ledges to the east, it includes a main house, a small guest cottage, and a custom designed fully screened porch that links the two. This porch, which creates a shared exterior room and frames views to the landscape, extends the profile of the roofline to tie the two houses together. Along its length the house transforms from cape to saltbox to create the traditional “Ell” found in historic buildings in the area. Within the whitewashed interior, the decision was made to limit the visual presence of wood to give nature the chance to enter uncontested through the large industrial windows and bring focus onto the textures and colors of the stone, huckleberry, bay and lichen that surround the house.



