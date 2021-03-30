Charmingly Grotesque Yet Cheerful Art by Tom HRVB

Berlin-based artist Tom HRVB creates wild, vibrant artwork and murals, complex and humorous, and a whole lot of fun. His work has been featured on numerous buildings in Germany and throughout Europe.

They remind us a bit of the zany Red & Stimpy era, delightfully strange and memorable.

Check out his work on Instagram and Behance.

“I love colorful and positive paintings. When you look at my work you will feel the joy and love in the choice of shapes and colors. My biggest inspiration is nature.

I work as a graffiti / street artist and illustrator in Berlin but you can find my walls all over the world.”

— Tom HRVB