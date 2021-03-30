Watch an Avocado Seed Grow in Time-lapse

Whether you’ve attempted to grow an avocado pit or not, this nice time-lapse showcases the process of taking the plant from seed to sprout to potted plant.

Unless you grow in a tropical climate, your plant is unlikely to grow more fruit, but it’s a fun process nonetheless, and the tree has lovely green leaves.

Check out the time-lapse below from BoxLapse, which follows 127 days of growth.

Via The Kid Should See This:

“Growing an avocado plant (Persea americana) from a pit is fun and educational, and it usually takes only two to six weeks for the pit to sprout. After that, the plant takes 10 to 15 years to grow large enough to fruit, which it only does in suitable growing conditions. In U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 10 through 12, it’s safe to grow avocado plants outside. In colder zones, they make attractive houseplants but are unlikely to bear fruit.”