Clever Fold Down Workstation Might Be the Answer to a Pandemic Office Setup

Since the global coronavirus swept the globe, it became clear that the traditional office will never be the same. At least not for quite a while.

Industrial designer Prasad Ghodke shows us a concept for a fold-down workstation that is tailored toward a social-distancing office of the future (or the present).

With a clever folding blind approach, the nearly flat, compact design transforms to a self contained unit that should help in keeping germs localized, and not shared with everyone in your office.

For those of you that are needing to go back to an office soon, what are your concerns? How can design and technology help to make things safer and more enjoyable?

Via Yanko Design: