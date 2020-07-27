Planetary Moon Sizes In Comparison With Earth

When you think of a planet’s moon, do you ever consider its size, in relation to Earth? Or for the small moons, the size relation to our own cities?

This fascinating animation shows us some of our solar system’s smallest moons, a few of which are no larger than the Eiffel Tower. The view quickly zooms out, however, to show Phobos, Europa, and Triton, which rival our own moon’s scale.

Throughout the animation, we see over a dozen planetary moons, and their size. It’s definitely a worthy-watch, giving you perspective on our orbiting bodies. You’ll never know when you might need vital trivia-night knowledge on the solar system’s smallest and largest moons. Via LS: