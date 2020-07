Animated GIFs are often loud and bombastic with their visuals, sharing popular memes and goofy moments.

But they needn’t be visually jarring, as Japanese artist Maori Sakai shows with these delicate and introspective moments. A quiet cup of tea in front of a rainy window, butterflies circling a flower, and a funny levitating nap scene are some of the charming scenes in Sakai’s work. Lovely little moments.

See more of her work on her website and Instagram.