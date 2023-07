Gathered from a 1959 roofing company calendar, this collection of lovingly illustrated ranch homes show the style in all of its Americana glory.

Originating in California, the ranch style home fused ‘wide open living’ with modernism, creating a casual style that is still heavily felt in architecture throughout North America and other parts of the world.

We appreciate the variety of styles shown in the series. Via Design You Trust:

