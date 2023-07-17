Stunning 3D Printed Hat from the Late Zaha Hadid

Zaha Hadid’s architecture has forever left a mark on the world of buildings, but her firm’s work continues to make waves, this time in the form of fashion. ZHA’s newest H-Line hat is designed especially for a hat-themed party for New York City’s High Line park.

The sinuous hat design has a rounded front, and comes to a dramatic peak at the back, showcasing the promise of 3D printed objects. The hat’s design was part of a larger celebration, commemorating the completion of Zaha Hadid’s dramatic 520 West 28th project, a sleek and futuristic building adding beauty to New York’s skyline.

Like this: Like Loading...