Earth’s Biggest Cave Will Blow Your Mind

For how astonishing it is, Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave has flown under the radar. Just discovered in just 2009, this enormous cave meaning “Mountain River Cave” was stumbled on by a farmer less than twenty years ago in the deep jungle of central Vietnam. It has depth and scale that will drop your jaw, and some spectacular natural wonders inside, including waterfalls, 10-story stalagmites, enormous ‘cave pearls’ and dense patches of jungle in places where the cave roof has collapsed.

The cave is so large a 747 jumbo jet could fly through most parts of it.

Commercial tours are limited to a few hundred explorers per season, with each explorer spending several thousands of dollars to get a chance to visit this amazing natural wonder. If you’ve been looking for a bucket list trip, this could just be it. Via National Geographic:

