Cocktail Friday: Rum Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned is as classic as cocktails get, but there are many ways to spin it, from traditional bourbon to something more exotic like tequila. 🥃

This week we’re looking at a rum old fashioned, which celebrates (good) rum, and brings some excellent flavors to your glass.

Aged rums can have deep notes of vanilla, coconut, or dried fruit. A far cry from the dive bar well rums that you might have bad memories of. Below is the recipe.

Ingredients:

• 2oz rum

• Demerara syrup or simple syrup

• Bitters

• Orange peel

• Cherry optional

Instructions:

Stir bitters and syrup. Fill the glass with a large cube and add rum. Stir to combine. Express the orange peel over the glass then drop it in.

