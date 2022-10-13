Hidden Valley Ranch Invites You to Live Your Salad Dressing Dreams

Ranch dressing is pretty divisive. Either people hate it, or have a certain love that rises to sometimes unnatural levels.

This collection is for the latter, the true lovers of this creamy dressing. Take a look at this collaboration between Hidden Valley Ranch and interior designer Dani Dazey.

The collection of limited edition home goods includes throw pillows, wallpaper, shower curtains, and even furniture.

Ranging from $18 for a spiral bound notebook, to a custom $10,000 couch, the Hidden Valley Ranch store has something for just about anyone. Anyone who’s crazy enough to buy ranch dressing home goods, that is.

