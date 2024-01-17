Samsung’s Music Frames Hide Speakers Behind Art

Samsung cleverly disguised their televisions as framed art with their series, The Frame. It does a respectable job of turning that black rectangle into something more aesthetically pleasing when not in use. We use one, and find it to be nice when hung on a wall with other pieces of art.

Now the company wants to do the same with speakers, with their Music Frame, which hides powerful speakers within a framed piece of art of your choosing.

Using a customized piece of art, the square frames sit nicely on a shelf or table, and hide their high-fidelity audio on the backside, with a specialized design that makes sure the sound fills the room.

With customized bezels and a thin, hidden cord, the new Music Frames should go on sale alongside the brand’s other spring releases.

“This customizable speaker seamlessly blends into its environment by camouflaging as a modern picture frame that can display art or photography,” “It features built-in woofers along with intelligent audio processing for a premium audio experience. Using Q-Symphony technology, it provides surround sound when paired with 2024 Samsung TVs and soundbars or can operate as a standalone wireless speaker.” -Samsung press release

