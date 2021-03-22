Inspiration Ideas for Great Modern Garden Design

We may not all have our own backyard to speak of, let alone a big plot of land. But even with a postage-stamp sized yard or outdoor space, there are a number of creative ways to elevate and improve the layout, look, and design.

A lot of it has to do with welcoming nature in, adding dramatic lighting where possible, and creating an outdoor escape that you actually want to spend time in.

Here are a number of creatively designed outdoor spaces that should inspire you. Via Real Homes and The Spruce.



Outdoor contemporary

Warm outdoor lighting



Handsome outdoor kitchen area



Green or living wall

Outdoor furniture matters

Water features



Getting creative with decking



Outdoor sculptures add interest

A fence can be the visual interest

Fire it up

Take a load off