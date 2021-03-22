A Very Lush Lounge

Outdoor furniture has evolved to a place where it would look equally good indoors and out. Plush lounge chairs are transforming gardens an backyards into great chill areas. But interior designer Bruno Tarsia continues to push that trend to new heights with his series, Green Carpet. Set in a lush, tropical setting, the tropical plants and designer furniture seem to be having a a party all to themselves. Bold shapes and colors mingle with vibrant tropical plants. It’s the kind of setting you can picture yourself entering, and not leaving for many hours. Great design and photography, Via Behance.