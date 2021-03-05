Karan Gujar’s Abstract Landscapes

Mumbai-based digital artist Karan Gujar has a beautiful series entitled Diorama, where he explores beautifully minimal landscapes, dreamlike in nature and full of moody hues. There’s something very zen about the way the scenes are arranged, bringing some geometric forms into play with the rolling hills. See more of Gujar’s work on Behance:

“The Diorama is a set of scenic 3d digital illustrations, viewed through an abstract perspective, in which changes in colour and direction of illumination simulate changes in the weather, time of day, forms, etc creates a visual story connecting with the human emotions.”