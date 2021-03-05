YEZO Retreat Looks Like Something Out of a Fantasy Movie

Though still in concept form, this home is a fascinating study in design, relying on algorithms to create a one piece flowing roof that resembles a toadstool or a complex seashell.

It’s a beautifully complex design, one that took months of study and engineering to plan. Hong Kong-based LEAD design is known for exploratory architecture, and have shared a video of the home’s planned engineering.

Nestled in the mountains of Hokkaido, Japan, the home should be an engineering marvel when it is completed.

Via DesignBoom: