Katerina Kamprani’s Uncomfortable Objects

Imagine a fork that collapses when you grab it. A watering can that only waters itself. It would be, in the very least, uncomfortable.

Katerina Kamprani is an architect based in Athens, and has a knack for creating objects and household items that are awkward at least, impossible to use at best. They’re the type of clever designs that make you chuckle at how frustrating or annoying they’d be to use in real life.

The ongoing series is called “The Uncomfortable”, and shows Kamprani’s prolific nature as an artist and designer. Take a look at the impressive collection below.

Images used with artist’s permission