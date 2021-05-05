Landscapes Transformed Through the Eyes of Elyse Dodge

Elyse Dodge has a trademark geometric style, combining traditional landscapes with a myriad of geometric forms.

The contrasting forms play well off of one another, and her style appreciates the appeal of landscapes, while pushing them firmly into new and unique territory.

Some of the hand painted geometric mountains seem computer-created, almost like they haven’t finished rendering. Others appear like twinkling gems reflecting off of the water below.

Make sure to visit Dodge’s impressive portfolio and Instagram.

