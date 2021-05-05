A Mesmerizing Bookstore in China Turns Book Buying Into a Surreal Experience

There’s a bookshop, with narrow shelves crammed with books, the smell of dust and paper in the air. And then there’s a book buying experience, where the shop itself is the attraction. The mesmerizing Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore in China, is clearly the latter, with an interior that almost defies explanation or description. We’re positive that photos don’t do the experience justice, either.

The interior uses a mirrored ceiling and reflective tile floor to give an illusion of floating, combined with arches that appear almost M.C. Escher-like. Display tables shaped like boats float atop the black floor, and wallpaper of book spines give the impression that millions and millions of titles line the shelves.

Located in Chengdu, it’s a testament to the power of creative interior design, and how clever choices can take a space from ordinary to something surreal and new. Design by X+Living

Learn more on their website. Via Colossal:

“In the city with over a thousand years of history, the designer has injected new vitality into this historical and cultural city with creating a paradise for bookworms, that is, the Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore.”