Man Wears the Trash He Generates Over the Course of a Month

The average amount of food generated by people is staggering, but often we don’t see it, as it’s neatly tidied up, and out of sight.

Environmentalist Rob Greenfield aims to quantify and visualize that waste, with his custom-made trash suit, which holds a full month of his own trash.

His project could be seen as a stunt, but it’s a clever way to show folks, in a humorous yet enlightening way just how much garbage we produce, in an effort to bring about change. The project is named Trash Me. Check out the video below.