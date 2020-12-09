Miniature Mint Tin Masterpieces

Painters all have their favorite canvasses. Some paint in huge, wall-sized dimensions. Others, smaller.

For Colorado-based Remington Robinson, his canvas is very, very small. Using Altoid mint tins, he paints ‘plein air’, or outdoors, and captures scenery, landscapes, and nature on paper so small it fits within the tin, with his palette of colors below.

It’s a charming medium, creating these pint-sized paintings that are remarkable in their clarity, detail, and accuracy. We are impressed by how Robinson isn’t limited by the size of his canvas, working with some of the most diminutive brushes we’ve ever seen to make his paintings come alive.

See more on his Instagram and Website, where his Altoid tin paintings are available for sale.