Quip’s Sleek Gum Dispenser is Like Pez for Adults

Remember the nostalgic glory of a Pez dispenser? Those terrible yet fun little candy pellets that could be squeezed out of the plastic device?

Your pellet-dispensing pleasures are about to be resurrected with Quip’s new dentist-approved chewing gum system. Quip is a direct-to-consumer dental brand, known for a stylish and sleek toothbrush that promotes better brushing. Their design-centric style is on display with the refillable gum and dispenser, which cuts down on packaging waste and purchases in general. The gum is sugar free and good for your teeth, and you can order large refills that are comparable or cheaper than gum bought in stores. Via The Dieline: