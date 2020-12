We’ve always been fond of the unorthodox Christmas tree ornaments, the ones that stand out in a good way. If you don’t already have a collection, you can stock up on these food-related ones, all made from glass or metal.

From a tin of sardines to a stack of pancakes to a stick of butter, you have your food bases covered, giving your tree a little extra pizzazz this holiday season. Available from $12 on Food52: