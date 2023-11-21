Monopoly’s Heirloom Edition Is Fit for a Game Loving Tycoon

Game night just got the upgrade it deserves.

The classic board game is available in a Monopoly Heirloom Edition that upgrades the entire playing experience, starting with a handsome Walnut cabinet, inlaid with Tiger Maple and Rosewood veneer.

With a high quality storage drawer and built-in banker’s tray and die-cast tokens, the set is a huge upgrade from the cardboard and plastic normal set.

Available on sale for $350.

The Monopoly Heirloom Edition includes the following:

Beautiful stained walnut cabinet with storage drawer and built-in banker’s tray

MONOPOLY game path and recessed rolling area feature tiger maple and rosewood veneers

Includes 8 Die-cast metal MONOPOLY tokens: Battleship, Boot, Horse and Rider, Iron, Race Car, Scottie Dog, Thimble, Top Hat

Includes 32 solid maple houses and 12 solid walnut hotels

Custom-designed Chance, Community Chest and Title Deed cards

Custom-designed MONOPOLY money

2 Dice

Like this: Like Loading...