Monopoly’s Heirloom Edition Is Fit for a Game Loving Tycoon

Game night just got the upgrade it deserves.
The classic board game is available in a Monopoly Heirloom Edition that upgrades the entire playing experience, starting with a handsome Walnut cabinet, inlaid with Tiger Maple and Rosewood veneer.
With a high quality storage drawer and built-in banker’s tray and die-cast tokens, the set is a huge upgrade from the cardboard and plastic normal set.
Available on sale for $350.
The Monopoly Heirloom Edition includes the following:
-
Beautiful stained walnut cabinet with storage drawer and built-in banker’s tray
-
MONOPOLY game path and recessed rolling area feature tiger maple and rosewood veneers
-
Includes 8 Die-cast metal MONOPOLY tokens: Battleship, Boot, Horse and Rider, Iron, Race Car, Scottie Dog, Thimble, Top Hat
-
Includes 32 solid maple houses and 12 solid walnut hotels
-
Custom-designed Chance, Community Chest and Title Deed cards
-
Custom-designed MONOPOLY money
-
2 Dice