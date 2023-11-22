Apple Shows Holiday Love with ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ Short Film

This adorable animated short by Apple shows an overworked, under appreciated employee making cathartic stop-motion animations in her off hours. The felt scenes she animates includes pranks and mishaps happening to her demanding, unkind boss.

We see jumps to the real world, where her boss gives her disapproving looks, adds more work to her plate, and generally makes her feel unappreciated.

It’s not until he gives her a holiday gift that things change, and the short film takes on a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Accompanied by George Harrison’s Isn’t It a Pity song, it’s a heartwarming short, making great use of stop-motion (shot on an iPhone, of course).

Take a look at the new short film below, or watch it here.

